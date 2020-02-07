Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 13.3" Laptop
$800 $1,300
free shipping

That's $100 under our December mention, $500 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay
Features
  • 10th-generation Intel Core Ice Lake i7-1065G7 1.30GHz quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) WLED-backlit touch display
  • 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 13-AW0013DX
