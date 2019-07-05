New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$93 $110
free shipping
Platinum Micro via Rakuten offers the HP S700 Pro 1TB Serial ATA 6Gb/s 2.5" Internal SSD for $109.99. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $93.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $20. Deal ends July 4. Buy Now
- 3D NAND & up to 1GB DRAM cache
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Adata Ultimate SU800 SATA 6Gbps SSDs
from $47 $55
free shipping
Adata via Rakuten offers its Adata Ultimate SU800 3D NAND 2.5" Serial ATA 6Gb/s Internal SSD in several sizes from $46.74 via coupon code "ADA15", as listed below. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our May mention as the best deals we've seen. (It's also a new low for the 1TB and 2TB drives). Shop Now
Amazon · 5 days ago
Samsung 970 EVO 1TB NVMe M.2 MLC V-NAND Internal SSD
$170 $300
free shipping
Amazon offers the Samsung 970 EVO 1TB NVMe M.2 MLC V-NAND Internal SSD for $169.99 with free shipping. That's $39 under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $130.) Buy Now
Tips
- Newegg matches this price with free shipping
Features
- 1GB cache
- read speeds up to 3,400 MB/s
- write speeds up to 2,500 MB/s
- Model: MZ-V7E1T0BW
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Kingston A400 SA400S37/480G 480GB 2.5" SATA III solid state drive
$45
free shipping
Amazon offers the Kingston 480GB A400 Serial ATA 6Gb/s 2.5" Internal SSD for $44.99 with free shipping. That's $7 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $5.) Buy Now
Tips
- Best Buy matches this deal
Features
- read speeds up to 500MB/s
- write speeds up to 450MB/s
- Model: SA400S37/480G
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Patriot Burst 120GB SATA III 2.5" SSD
$19
free shipping w/ Prime
Highly Anticipated Electronics via Amazon offers the Patriot Burst 120GB Serial ATA III 2.5" Internal Solid State Drive for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $7 under our September mention and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Tips
- Newegg matches this deal
Features
- 32MB cache
- Model: PBU120GS25SSDR
Rakuten · 6 hrs ago
Pre-Owned PS4, XB1, and Switch Games at Rakuten
Up to 30% off + Extra 15% off
free shipping
GamerCandy via Rakuten takes up to 30% off a selection of pre-owned Playstation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch games. Plus, take an extra 15% off via coupon code "SAVE15", dropping the starting price to $5.88. Even better, these orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Refurb Apple MacBook Pro Core i5 Dual 13" Laptop
$285 $398
free shipping
Altatac via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop for $334.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts it to $284.71. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention (which came with $50 Rakuten points) and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today for another refurbished model by $113.) Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- Intel Core i5-2435M 2.4GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1280x800 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 500GB hard drive
- SuperDrive DVD burner
- iSight camera Bluetooth 2.1
- Thunderbolt, Bluetooth 2.1, Firewire 800
- Mac OS X 10.7 (Lion)
Rakuten · 9 hrs ago
Xshade Unisex Vented Brim Hat
$6 $6
free shipping
That Daily Deal via Rakuten offers the Xshade Unisex Vented Brim Hat for $6.49. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that price to $5.52. With free shipping, that's a buck off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 4. Buy Now
Features
- available in one size fits most
- ships in tan, blue, or gray (chosen at random)
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone
$170 $200
free shipping
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "SAVE15" drops that to $169.96. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $30, although some retailers charge over $200.) Buy Now
Features
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- GSM / CDMA unlocked
HP · 1 wk ago
HP 15t Kaby Lake R Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$480 $1,260
free shipping
HP offers its 3.91-lb. HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Jet Black for $479.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago, $780 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 SSD
- 802.11 wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- HDMI & 3 USB Ports
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5JR88AV_1
HP · 1 wk ago
HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 2.7GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop
$530 $1,240
free shipping
HP offers its 4.6-lb. HP 15t Intel i7 Kaby Lake R Core 2.7GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in Jet Black for $529.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from last September, $710 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit touchscreen
- 8GB RAM with 16GB Intel Optane memory and 1TB hard drive
- 3-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 1 wk ago
HP 17z AMD A9 3.1GHz Dual 17" Laptop
$340 $540
free shipping
HP offers its 5.6-lb HP 17z AMD A9 3.1GHz 17.3" Laptop in Natural Silver for $339.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $200 off list, and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less in our mention from two weeks ago. (For further comparison, it's also tied with our Black Friday mention.) Buy Now
Features
- AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz dual-core processor
- 17.3" 1600x900 WLED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3QB09AV_1
Walmart · 5 days ago
HP Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz Quad 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$447 $600
free shipping
Walmart offers the 3.84-lb HP Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz Quad 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in Gold or Silver for $447 with free shipping. That's $153 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366 x 768 WLED-backlit display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
- Model: 15-dw0052wm
