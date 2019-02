Ending today, Newegg offers the HP S700 500GB 3D NAND Serial ATA 6Gb/s 2.5" Internal SSD for $59.99. Coupon code "AFM2SSD24" cuts that price to. With, that's $2 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $14.) It also features a 2,000,000-hour MTBF and all-metal body.