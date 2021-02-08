New
eBay · 18 mins ago
HP Prodesk 705 G2 AMD Desktop w/ 500GB HDD
$135 $260
free shipping

It's within $4 of its best-ever price and a good deal for a basic desktop with 8GB of RAM. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by refurbio via eBay.
  • A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
Features
  • AMD Pro A10-8700B 1.8GHz quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
  • Windows 10 Pro
  • comes with a WiFi dongle
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 18 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Desktops eBay HP
AMD
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register