It's within $4 of its best-ever price and a good deal for a basic desktop with 8GB of RAM.
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD Pro A10-8700B 1.8GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM and 500GB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro
- comes with a WiFi dongle
Published 18 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
It's $100 off the list price and the best deal we could find.
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 3.70GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- AMD Radeon RX 5500 4GB graphics
- Model: 3G825AV_1
That's $150 off list and the best deal we could find.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- DVD drive
- Windows 10 Home
- Includes mouse and keyboard
- Model: 9EE17AA#ABA
It's $90 under list and the best price we could find.
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, & 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3UR13AA#ABA
It's $100 under list price and the best deal we could find.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3UR16AA#ABA
Celebrate with a range of deals on laptops, desktops, all-in-ones, monitors, and accessories.
- Pictured is the HP ENVY x360 10th Gen i7 15.6" 2-in-1 4K Laptop for $1,249.99. ($250 off)
Coupon code "2021FEBDEAL3" cuts an extra $200 off several Dell-warrantied builds.
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
Save on laptops, desktops, and 2-in-1 builds from big brands like HP, Lenovo, and Acer.
- Pictured is the HP Pavilion 15-cs3065st 10th-Gen i5 15.6" Laptop for $589.99 ($160 off)
It's $118 under list price.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-10400F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Most sellers charge $60 or more.
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap.
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere.
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
That's $535 off the list price, $15 below our mention two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen.
- Sold by Sami809 via eBay.
- Available in several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- This seller has a 30-day return or exchange policy.
- A 2-year protection plan is available via Square Trade for an additional $38.99.
- 4.7" display
- A11 Bionic processor
That's $150 off and the best price we could find.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9YF35AV_1
That's the lowest price we could find by $3.
- It usually ships in 8 days.
- acid-free
- 20-lb. thickness
- made in the USA
- measures 8.5" x 11"
- ColorLok technology
- 92 brightness, 155 whiteness
- Model: 172160R
It's $17 under our mention from three days ago, $160 off the list price, and the best deal we could find.
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150U 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 WLED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 2TB hard drive
- AMD Radeon Graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8YK85AV_1
Apply coupon code "84763" to get the lowest price we could find by $25.
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- HDMI input
- Model: 9TT20A6#ABA
