Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Brown Bear Tech via Rakuten offers the HP ProDesk 600 G4 Coffee Lake i5 3GHz 6-Core Small Form Factor Desktop PC for $649.99. Coupon code "BB90" drops that to $559.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $161, although most charge $764 or more. Buy Now
HP offers its HP 22-c1035z AMD Ryzen 5 2.1GHz All-in-One 21.5" 1080p Desktop PC for $449.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" drops that to $427.49. With free shipping, that's $173 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store offers a selection of refurbished Dell OptiPlex 9020 desktops, with prices starting from $169. (Prices are as shown.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That yields a savings of up to $270 on over 70 models. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Alienware Aurora R8 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3GHz Gaming Desktop PC bundled with a $200 Visa gift card for $1,517.82. Coupon code "LCS10Off" drops it to $1,366.03. With free shipping and thanks to the gift card, that's $28 under our mention from last week, $964 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store takes 40% off laptops and desktops via coupon code "LAP40DESK". Plus, the same code bags free shipping on all orders. Some exclusions apply, including clearance items and 9020 models. Shop Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 3GHz 8-Core Desktop Computer, for $1,371.99. Coupon code "DTXPSAFF1" drops it to $930.99 with free shipping. That's $469 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Ray-Ban Men's Original Wayfarer Sunglasses in several colors (Tortoiseshell/Burgundy Stripe pictured) for $73.75. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $59. With free shipping, that's $15 under yesterday's now-expired mention in another color and the lowest price we could find by $31 in any color. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the HP 14 Slim 14-dk0024wm AMD Ryzen 3 2.6GHz 14" Laptop in Pale Gold for $269 with free shipping. That's $111 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its 4.7-lb. HP Envy x360 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop bundled with the HP Pen, both in Natural Silver, for $699.99. Coupon code "LASTCHANCE5" drops that to $664.99. With free shipping, that's $35 under our mention from last month, $365 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5-lb. HP Elitebook 8470P Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.6GHz 14" Laptop for $209.99. Coupon code "HPDS" drops that to $199.99. With free shipping, that's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the HP 14 Slim 14-dk0024wm AMD Ryzen 3 2.6GHz 14" Laptop in Pale Gold or Silver for $269 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $111 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register