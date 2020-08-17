That's the best price we could find by $52. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 8th-gen. Intel Core i5-8600T Coffee Lake 2.3GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 4 x USB 3.1 Gen 2, 3 x USB 3.1, 2 x DisplayPort 1.2, and VGA
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Expires in 18 hr
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $28, though most store charge at least $450. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Note that you can upgrade to a WD Black 256GB NVMe SSD for free during the checkout.
- 3rd-Gen AMD Ryzen 3500 3.6GHz 6-core CPU
- AMD Radeon RX 5500 4GB GPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 9NA81AV_1
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Pentium J5040 Gemini Lake 2.4 GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 10th Generation Intel i3-10300T Comet Lake 3GHz quad-core CPU
- 23.8" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7200rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 8AJ53AV_1
After coupon code "DELL2020BTS", these models start at
$104 $175 and feature Core i3 processors and Windows 10 Pro. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Dell refurbished items have a 100-day Dell warranty.
Apply coupon code "HOTNANODEAL" to get $50 under our mention from last week, $900 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8365U Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz quad core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 11ADS0BB00
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $12. Buy Now at UntilGone
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Gen 3 i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 250GB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Apply coupon code "SAVE10" to get this deal and save $230 off list. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10700F 2.9GHz Comet Lake 8-core CPU
- 16GB RAM; 128GB M.2 PCIe SSD; 1TB SATA 7,200 RPM HDD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Glacier Blue
- Snapdragon 855 plus + octa-core processor
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED touchscreen
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Triple rear cameras (48MP, 12MP, and 16MP) + 16MP front camera
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 5011101149
It's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge $39 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Bluetooth 3.0
- connect up to 3 devices simultaneously
- hot keys to easily switch devices
- Model: K380
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2.2GHz 8-core processor
- 6.3" 2520x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB internal storage
- 12MP rear camera & 12MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie); Android One
Stock up on anything you may need for your home work space from laptops to keyboards, printers, monitors, routers, desks, office chairs, and more Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's $100 under our mention from a month ago, $410 under list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- It's available in several colors (Snow White pictured).
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 touch display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5NV50AV_1
That's $170 per monitor, which is $10 less than our mention of a single monitor from last week and the lowest price we could find for this quantity today by $60. Buy Now at HP
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI input
- Model: 2UD96AA#ABA
That's $20 less than our mention from a few days ago, and a savings of $220 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- HP Active Pen
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8wl75av-1
That's a savings of $57 off list and $7 less than HP charges for the monitor alone, so you're better off with this even if only for the backup keyboard and mouse. Buy Now at HP
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI input
- HP C2500 wired keyboard and mouse desktop combo
