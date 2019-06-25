New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
$95 w/ $6 in Rakuten points $119
free shipping
ATHQ via Rakuten offers the HP Prime G2 Graphing Calculator for $119. Coupon code "OFFICE20" drops that to $95.20. Plus, you'll bag $5.70 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $6 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $30). Buy Now
Features
- multi-color 8.9 cm TFT touchscreen display
- integrated tool suite
- compatibility with the HP Prime connectivity kit (for wireless connectivity, not included)
- Model: 2AP18AA
Details
Comments
1 mo ago
TG Tactical Pen
free
$6 shipping
That's a $22 savings
Tacticalgear.com offers the TG Tactical Pen for free plus $5.99 for shipping. That's a savings of $22 and the best deal we could find. It features aircraft grade aluminum, and doubles as an emergency glass breaker. An extra black ink cartridge is included.
Tanga · 1 mo ago
Rocketbook Everlast Smart Notebook w/ Pen 4-Pack
$29
free shipping
Tanga offers the Rocketbook Everlast Smart Notebook with the Pilot FriXion Pen 4-Pack for $29.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" drops that to $28.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $11, although we saw it for a buck less in December. Buy Now
Features
- reusable pages made of polyester composite that can be digitally uploaded via the Rocketbook app
- available in letter or executive size
- includes 4 pens total and a pen station
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Gorilla Micro Precise Super Glue 5g Bottle
$5 $7
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Gorilla Micro Precise Super Glue 5g Bottle in Clear for $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- dries in 10 to 45 seconds without clamping
- controlled dispensing tip
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Motivation Without Borders Preschool Educational Poster 11-Pack
$20
free shipping w/ Prime
Motivation Without Borders offers its Motivation Without Borders 13" x 18" Preschool Educational Poster 11-Pack for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by at least $7. Buy Now
Features
- Includes Alphabet, Numbers, Colors, Shapes, Animals on the Farm, Emotions, Days of the Week, Months of the Year, Seasons, Weather, and Solar System.
Rakuten · 8 hrs ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
New
Rakuten · 2 hrs ago
Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector
$19 $29
free shipping
Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Wi-Fi Smart Water Sensor, Flood, and Leak Detector in White for $23.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $19.19. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12 outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now
Features
- 24/7 remote monitoring via mobile app
- instant alerts via push notifications
- detachable extendable probe with bracket (up to 3.8 feet)
- Model: 133124
Rakuten · 8 hrs ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
HP · 1 wk ago
HP 17z AMD A9 3.1GHz Dual 17" Laptop
$330 $530
free shipping
HP offers its 5.63-lb HP 17z AMD A9 3.1GHz 17.3" Laptop in Black for $329.99. With free shipping, that's $10 under our Black Friday mention, a savings of $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz dual-core processor
- AMD Radeon R5 Graphics
- 17.3" 1600x900 WLED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- DVD-Burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 1 wk ago
HP 15t Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$500 $1,250
free shipping
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Black for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $750 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 SSD
- 802.11 ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- HDMI & 3 USB Ports
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 5 days ago
HP 15z AMD Ryzen 3 2.6GHz Dual 16" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$390 $780
free shipping
HP offers its 4.6 -lb. HP 15z AMD Ryzen 3 2.6GHz 15.6" Laptop in Jet Black for $399.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $380 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $389.99. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual-core processor + AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) anti-glare WLED
- 12GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVME M.2. SSD
- HDMI and 3 USB ports
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5MW73AV_1
Walmart · 1 wk ago
HP 11 G5 Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook
$159 $249
free shipping
Walmart offers the HP 11 G5 Intel Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $159 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $17. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD display
- 4GB RAM, 16GB hard drive
- Chrome OS
- Model: 1FX82UT#ABA
