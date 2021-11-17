Save $370 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by The Max Mart via eBay.
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i3-1115G4 3.0GHz Tiger Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) touchscreen
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
-
Published 18 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's $200 off the lst price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" HD+ 1600x900 LCD display
- 8GB RAM and 1TB HDD
- Windows 11 Home
- Model: 3T000AV_1
Save $150 off list price, and get a 256GB SSD for the same price as our last mention, which offered a 128GB SSD. (The upgrade cost $10 two weeks ago, but it's now included automatically at no extra cost.) Buy Now at HP
- 11th Gen. Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 4W2L9AV_1
It's a savings of $180 off list. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 17.3" IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB PCle NVMe SSD
- Windows 11 Home 64-bit
- Model: 568B7UA#ABA
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4th Generation AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 1.8GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit w/ free upgrade to Windows 11
- Model: 364K5UA#ABA
That's $270 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10
- Model: K513EA-OB74
Apply coupon code "HOT7290DEAL" to get this deal on laptops in a variety of configurations. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart before applying the coupon code.
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Excludes clearance items.
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 12.4" 1536x1024 PixelSense touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: THH00001
That's a savings of $161 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake R 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smi153w10p1c5103p
That's the best price we could find by $39. Buy Now at eBay
- Type C Male USB 3.1
- HDMI Female
- Type A Female USB 3.0
- Type C Female USB 3.1
- Model: NP.CAB1A.020
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by wholesale_connection via eBay
- radio tuner, digital tuner, karaoke
- digital coaxial RCA, USB
It's the best price we've seen. (You'd pay over $200 for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by steve deap via eBay.
- high-performance console
- arcade-quality multiplayer controller
- 2 sets of 8 action buttons and pinball controls
- 150 built-in games, plus 10 bonus games
- 3 free months of ArcadeNet
- Model: HA2802D
You'd pay $14 more for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Mobile Shark via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty applies.
- Intel Skylake Core i7-6700 3.4GHz quad-core processor
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro
That's $63 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Prycedin via eBay.
- Intel Core i5-8400 2.8GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 1TB 7,200rpm HDD + 16GB Optane Memory
- AMD Radeon RX 550 PCI Express graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3LB24AA
That's a $10 drop from our mention last week and the best price we could find by $169. Buy Now at Staples
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit (w/ free Windows 11 upgrade)
- Model: 2Q1H3UA-N
That's $120 less than what you'd pay for it new. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- AMD A4-9120C 1.6GHz dual-core microprocessor
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 5SC11UA
Sign In or Register