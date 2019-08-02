New
HP Pavilion Ryzen 7 3.2GHz Desktop Gaming PC
$700 $824
free shipping

Best Buy via Google Express offers the HP Pavilion AMD Ryzen 7 3.2GHz Desktop Gaming PC for $699.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $125 today. Buy Now

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 7 2700 3.2GHz 8-core processor
  • AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB graphics card
  • 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD, 128GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.2, DVD burner
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
