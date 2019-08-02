- Create an Account or Login
Best Buy via Google Express offers the HP Pavilion AMD Ryzen 7 3.2GHz Desktop Gaming PC for $699.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $125 today. Buy Now
HP offers its HP Omen X P1000-025se Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $1,199.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK10" cuts that to $1,079.99. With free shipping, that's $1,120 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its HP Pavilion 590-p0045t Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC in Natural Silver for $549.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5 " cuts that to $522.49. With free shipping, that's $178 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its HP Envy 34-b135se Coffee Lake i7 2.4GHz 34" Curved All-in-One Desktop PC for $1,699.99 with free shipping. That's a $180 drop from last month, $480 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
HP offers the HP 24-f1055z AMD Ryzen 5 2.1GHz Desktop PC for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Overpowered DTW1 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.2GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $699 with free shipping. That's $700 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store takes 40% off a selection of refurbished Dell Optiplex 5040 desktops via coupon code "BUY5040NOW" with prices starting at $311.40. Plus, the same code bags free shipping. That's a savings of at least $208. Shop Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $489.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our expired mention from earlier today and the best price we could find now by $110. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell XPS Tower Special Edition Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.6GHz Desktop PC bundled with a $200 Visa gift card for $1,322.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that to $1,273.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention, a total savings of $526, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB Over-the-Air DVR for $129.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our Prime Day mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $100.) Buy Now
Google Express takes up to 30% off a selection of computer accessories, TVs, audio, decor, backpacks, and more during its Back to School Sale. Shipping starts at $5.99, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping. Plus, extra savings on select items are available via the coupons listed below. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
6th Avenue Electronics via Google Express offers the 3-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 2.3GHz 13.3" Retina Laptop in Silver for $1,099. Coupon code "MACTECHBTS19" cuts that to $968. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $131, although we saw it for $68 less in our April mention. Buy Now
AntOnline via Google Express offers the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 128GB 12.3" Tablet with Surface Pen and Microsoft Office Personal 365 1-yr. Subscription for $869.99. Coupon code "TECHB2S19" drops that to $782.99. With free shipping, that's at least $68 less than you'd pay for these items separately, and just $84 more than our June mention for the tablet alone. Buy Now
Walmart offers the HP 14 Slim 14-dk0024wm AMD Ryzen 3 2.6GHz 14" Laptop in Pale Gold for $269 with free shipping. That's $111 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Black for $479.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" drops it to $455.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $794 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its 4.3-lb. HP Pavilion 15z AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $509.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts that to $484.49. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $816 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its HP 17t Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.7GHz 17.3" Laptop for $519.99 with free shipping. That's $340 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less last month.
Update: The price has dropped to $509.99. Buy Now
