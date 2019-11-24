Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 36 mins ago
HP Pavilion Ryzen 5 Quad 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 3GB GPU
$450 $650
free shipping

It's a $130 drop in five days and a great price for a gaming PC with these specs. (It's a current low by $130.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • AMD Ryzen 5 3550H 2.1GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 3GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64
  • Model: 15-EC0013DX
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops eBay HP
Gaming 15.6 inch Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register