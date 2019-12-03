Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
HP Pavilion 9th-Gen i5 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 3GB GPU
$580 $900
free shipping

That's $47 under our mention from last month and the best deal we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 3GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 7GE00AV_1
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
