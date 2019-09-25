Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That's $200 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Daily Steals offers the HP Chromebook G1 Celeron 1.2GHz 14" Laptop bundled with the HP Chromebook Always-On Case for $109.99. Coupon code "HPCHRM" cuts that to $89.99. With free shipping, that's at least $35 less than you'd pay for each item separately and just $5 more than our July mention which only featured the Chromebook. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's tied with out mention from last month, $365 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5-lb. HP Elitebook 8470P Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.6GHz 14" Laptop for $209.99. Coupon code "HPDS" drops that to $199.99. With free shipping, that's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's $111 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
This discount generates the lowest starting price in Dell laptop sales this year. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Save on Dell, HP, Apple, and more. Shop Now at Daily Steals
It's $149 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $71, although we saw it for $10 less last month.
Update: The coupon now drops it to $337.49. Buy Now at Lenovo
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
It's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a wide variety of home, garden, electronics, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the best deal we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
That's tied with last week's mention, $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Sign In or Register