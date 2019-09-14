Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That's tied with last week's mention, $200 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the HP Chromebook G1 Celeron 1.2GHz 14" Laptop bundled with the HP Chromebook Always-On Case for $109.99. Coupon code "HPCHRM" cuts that to $89.99. With free shipping, that's at least $35 less than you'd pay for each item separately and just $5 more than our July mention which only featured the Chromebook. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5-lb. HP Elitebook 8470P Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.6GHz 14" Laptop for $209.99. Coupon code "HPDS" drops that to $199.99. With free shipping, that's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the HP 14 Slim 14-dk0024wm AMD Ryzen 3 2.6GHz 14" Laptop in Pale Gold or Silver for $269 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $111 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Save on Dell, HP, Apple, and more. Shop Now
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $70 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $116. Buy Now
That's $5 under the lowest price we could find for a similar dish rack sold elsewhere. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart offers the HP DeskJet 2636 Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer, which also copies and scans, for $39 with free shipping. That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the HP 6-Ream Copy & Print 20 Printer Paper for $29.99. Clip the $4 off coupon on the page and check out via Subscribe & Save to cut the price to $24.49. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $14. Buy Now
Sign In or Register