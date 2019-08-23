Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the HP Pavilion 14 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 14" 1080p Laptop in Warm Gold or Misty Mauve for $499 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the HP 14 Slim 14-dk0024wm AMD Ryzen 3 2.6GHz 14" Laptop in Pale Gold for $269 with free shipping. That's $111 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its 4.7-lb. HP Envy x360 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop bundled with the HP Pen, both in Natural Silver, for $699.99. Coupon code "LASTCHANCE5" drops that to $664.99. With free shipping, that's $35 under our mention from last month, $365 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5-lb. HP Elitebook 8470P Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.6GHz 14" Laptop for $209.99. Coupon code "HPDS" drops that to $199.99. With free shipping, that's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store takes 40% off laptops and desktops via coupon code "LAP40DESK". Plus, the same code bags free shipping on all orders. Some exclusions apply, including clearance items and 9020 models. Shop Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 5000 Series 5675 AMD Ryzen 7 3.4GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $699 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $221. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to roll back prices on over 300 school supply products as part of its Go Back Big event with prices starting at 38 cents. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, otherwise shipping is free for orders of $35 or more. Save on notebooks, pens, pencils, calculators, organizers, craft supplies and more Shop Now
Walmart offers the 4.5-lb. HP 15 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.4GHz 15.6" Laptop in Natural Silver for $259 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $86, although we saw it for $10 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
HP offers its HP Envy 5055 Wireless Multifunction Color Inkjet Printer, which also scans and copies, for $49.99 with free shipping. That's a $10 drop from two weeks ago, $70 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Sam's Club offers its members the HP Intel Whiskey Lake i5 1.6GHz 17.3" Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $549. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.03 shipping fee. That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
