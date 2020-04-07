Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
HP Pavilion 14 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 Quad 14" Laptop
$529 $649
free shipping

That's $120 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" (1920x1080) 1080p IPS WLED display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
