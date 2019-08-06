New
Walmart · 50 mins ago
HP Pavilion 14 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz Quad 14" 1080p Laptop
$499 $699
free shipping

Walmart offers the HP Pavilion 14 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz Quad 14" 1080p Laptop in Warm Gold or Misty Mauve for $499 with free shipping. That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 14" (1920 x 1080) 1080p IPS Micro-Edge WLED-backlit display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Walmart HP
Core i5 14 inch Full HD (1080p) Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register