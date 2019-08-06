- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the HP Pavilion 14 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz Quad 14" 1080p Laptop in Warm Gold or Misty Mauve for $499 with free shipping. That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Jet Black for $519.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" drops that to $493.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $806 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Black for $479.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" drops it to $455.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $794 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the HP 14 Slim 14-dk0024wm AMD Ryzen 3 2.6GHz 14" Laptop in Pale Gold for $269 with free shipping. That's $111 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its 4.3-lb. HP Pavilion 15z AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $509.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts that to $484.49. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $816 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop bundled with a $100 Visa Gift Card for $303.79 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $39 under last week's mention, a savings of $186, and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $323.39. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 laptops, with prices starting from $199. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
Update: Prices now start from $249. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue or Onyx Black for $279 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $100 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $299. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $249 with free shipping. That's $20 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $121.
Update: The price has increased to $259. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of patio furniture. Most of these orders receive free shipping. (For orders under $35, pickup is an option.) Shop Now
HP offers its HP 17t Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.7GHz 17.3" Laptop for $509.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts that to $484.49. With free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week, $376 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
HP offers its HP Omen X P1000-025se Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $1,199.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK10" cuts that to $1,079.99. With free shipping, that's $1,120 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its HP Envy 34-b135se Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.4GHz 34" Curved All-in-One Desktop PC for $1,699.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK10" drops that to $1,529.99. With free shipping, that's $170 under our mention from two weeks ago, $650 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
HP offers its 4.6-lb HP 15z AMD A9 3.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Jet Black for $299.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" drops that to $284.99. With free shipping. That's $9 under our mention from last week, $235 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
