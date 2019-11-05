New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
HP Omen Obelisk Coffee Lake i7 3.2GHz 6-Core Desktop PC
$1,099 $1,900
free shipping

A low by $261, a $401 drop since May, and a very strong low for this build. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • Intel Coffee Lake i7-8700 3.2GHz 6-core processor
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 8GB graphics card
  • 2TB hard drive & 256GB SSD
  • 16GB RAM
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 875-0024
