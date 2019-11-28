Open Offer in New Tab
HP Omen Coffee Lake i7 6-Core 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ Nvidia RTX 2060 6GB GPU
$1,049
free shipping

That's $351 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Intel Coffee Lake i7-9750H 2.6GHz 6-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics
  • 16GB memory, 1TB 7200rpm hard drive, 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD
  • Bang & Olufsen speakers
  • 802.11ax wireless, Bluetooth 5
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 15-dc1069wm
