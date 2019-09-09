New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
HP Omen 9th-Gen i5 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 4GB GPU
$710 $850
free shipping

That's $47 under our mention from two weeks ago, $140 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now

  • Sold by ANTOnline via Rakuten
  • Apply coupon code "ANT140" to get this deal.
Features
  • 9th-generation Intel i5-9300H 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED LCD
  • 12GB RAM
  • 128GB SSD with 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB graphics
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 7EJ32UA#ABA
  • Expires 9/9/2019
