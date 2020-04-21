Open Offer in New Tab
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 hr ago
HP OfficeJet 5255 All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer
$80 $140
free shipping

Save $40 more than the next best price we found.

Features
  • copies, scans, faxes, duplex printing, prints wirelessly
  • up to 600x1200 dpi resolution
  • holds up to 100 sheets of paper
  • 7 to 10 ppm print speed
  • Model: M2U75A#B1H
