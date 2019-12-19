Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 30 mins ago
HP Notebook Ice Lake i3 Dual 14" Laptop
$239 $469
free shipping

That's a $10 drop in three days, $230 off list, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz processor
  • 14" 1366x768 WLED display
  • 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.2
  • Windows 10 Home S-Mode
  • in Natural Silver or Pale Gold
  • Model: 14-dq1037wm
