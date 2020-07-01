New
Quill · 1 hr ago
$6 $14
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Quill
Features
- 96 bright
- acid-free
- certified sustainable by the Forest Stewardship Council
- ColorLok technology for more vivid colors
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
HP Copy & Print 20 Printer Paper Ream
$4 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Checkout via Subscribe & Save to get this discount.
Features
- 500 20-lb. sheets
- 92-bright
- acid-free
Amazon · 3 wks ago
HP MultiPurpose20 20-lb. Printer Paper 5-Ream Case
$19 $30
free shipping via Prime
You'd pay over $30 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Get this price via Subscribe & Save.
Features
- 2,500 sheet altogether
Staples · 1 mo ago
Printer Paper Deals at Staples
from $5
free shipping
Save on individual reams to entire boxes from Hammermill, Tru Red, HP, and Staples. Shop Now at Staples
Amazon · 4 days ago
Scotch Heavy Duty Shipping Packaging Tape 6-Pack
$12 $23
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- each roll measures 1.88" x 800"
- includes 6 rolls with 6 dispensers
- Model: 142-6
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Kikkerland 4-in-1 Pen Tool
$4
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay over $10 for it elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- bubble level
- ruler
- Phillips screwdriver
- Model: 4342
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Paper Mate SharpWriter Mechanical Pencil 36-Pack
$6 $18
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 0.7mm HB #2 lead
- twistable tip
- Model: 1921221
Best Buy · 1 wk ago
HP 27" 1080p IPS LED LCD FreeSync Monitor
$140 $250
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Best Buy
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 5ms response time
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 VGA input
- Model: 2XN62AA#ABA
Best Buy · 1 wk ago
HP Envy Ice Lake i7 13.3" 4K Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$700 $1,000
free shipping
That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
Features
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 3840x2160 4K (2160p) native resolution touch display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Amazon · 1 mo ago
HP 64GB x900w USB 3.0 Flash Drive
$9
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best shipped price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- can hold approximately 5,632 songs, 5,413 20MP photos, or 417 mins of HD video
- Model: P-FD64GHP900-GE
HP · 4 days ago
HP Pavilion Gaming Bundle
$50 $150
free shipping
It's $100 under list price and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at HP
Features
- includes keyboard, mouse, mouse pad, and headset
