That's the lowest price we could find by $51 today, excluding the limited-stock mention below. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That's $330 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
That's $153 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $244.80. Buy Now at eBay
That's a $30 drop in two days to the best deal we've seen – $240 off its list price. Buy Now at HP
That's the lowest price we could find by $126. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's tied with our mention from Black Friday week as the lowest price we've seen for a new one. (It's the best deal now by $58.) Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $181. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
New deals rotate in each day at their lowest prices of the season. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on thousands of items including TVs, electronics, laptops, headphones, cell phones, smartwatches, video games, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
A savings of $10 on a range of titles including "The Shape of Water", "The Life of Pi", and "Independence Day". Buy Now at Best Buy
Low by $100 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
The HP 2019 Black Friday Sale is now live. Doorbuster flash pricing is available today and tomorrow. You'll save up to 65% on a variety of laptops, desktops, monitors, and accessories, plus shipping is always free. Even better, select PCs priced $999.99 or more get an extra 5% off via coupon code "HOLIDAYPC". Shop Now at HP
That's a $10 drop in three days, $230 off list, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $110 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now available at this price in Pale Gold instead. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Walmart
