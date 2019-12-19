Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Best Buy · 54 mins ago
HP Kaby Lake R i5 16" 2-in-1 Touch Chromebook Laptop
$399 $599
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $51 today, excluding the limited-stock mention below. Buy Now at Best Buy

Tips
  • Broad Electronics via Amazon has it for $385, with limited stock
  • Order by Friday December 20 before 11:30am ET to receive in time for Christmas
Features
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS Multi-touch WLED display
  • 8GB RAM & 64GB storage
  • Bluetooth
  • 3-cell battery
  • Chrome OS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops Best Buy HP
Core i5 16 inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Staff Pick Chromebooks Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register