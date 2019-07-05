New
Walmart · 48 mins ago
$447 $600
free shipping
Walmart offers the 3.84-lb HP Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz Quad 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in Gold or Silver for $447 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $153 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 WLED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
Details
Comments
-
Published 48 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
HP · 19 hrs ago
HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop
$480 $1,250
free shipping
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Black for $479.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under last month's mention, $770 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 SSD
- 802.11 ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- HDMI & 3 USB Ports
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 1 wk ago
HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 2.7GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop
$530 $1,240
free shipping
HP offers its 4.6-lb. HP 15t Intel i7 Kaby Lake R Core 2.7GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in Jet Black for $529.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from last September, $710 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit touchscreen
- 8GB RAM with 16GB Intel Optane memory and 1TB hard drive
- 3-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 16 hrs ago
HP 17z AMD A9 3.1GHz Dual 17" Laptop
$330 $540
free shipping
HP offers its 5.6-lb HP 17z AMD A9 3.1GHz 17.3" Laptop in Natural Silver for $339.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $200 off list, and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less in our mention from two weeks ago. (For further comparison, it's also tied with our Black Friday mention.)
Update: The price has dropped to $329.99. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $329.99. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz dual-core processor
- 17.3" 1600x900 WLED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3QB09AV_1
HP · 19 hrs ago
HP Kaby Lake R 16" Touch Laptop w/ 8GB RAM
$520 $1,240
free shipping
HP offers its 4.6-lb. HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core 2.7GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in several colors (Red pictured) for $519.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our September mention, $720 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM with 16GB Intel Optane memory
- 1TB hard drive
- 3-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
eBay · 1 mo ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Lenovo Flex Core i7 15.6" Laptop
$565 $900
free shipping
Lenovo offers its Lenovo Flex Intel Whiskey Lake i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $674.99. Coupon code "LEN110" cuts that to $564.99. With free shipping, that's $35 under our June mention, $335 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution FHD IPS display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- 3-cell battery
- 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81SR000QUS
Dell Home · 1 day ago
Dell Inspiron Whiskey Lake i5 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$600 $900
free shipping
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Series 7580 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $899.99. Coupon code "AFFDBLTKYL152" cuts that to $599.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $300 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: NNkyr5ws126sAFF
Walmart · 6 days ago
Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop
$299 $499
free shipping
Walmart offers the Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop for $299 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: A315-41-R132
Walmart · 3 days ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 6 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
New
Walmart · 42 mins ago
Dark Souls: Remastered for Nintendo Switch
$24 $40
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers Dark Souls: Remastered for Nintendo Switch for $23.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $16 and the best deal we've seen for the Switch version. Buy Now
Walmart · 4 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
HP · 1 wk ago
HP 17t Kaby Lake Core i7 Dual 17" Laptop
$510 $860
free shipping
HP offers its HP 17t Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.7GHz 17.3" Laptop for $509.99 with free shipping. That's $350 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 17.3" 1600x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 2 wks ago
HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Photo Printer
$60 $160
free shipping
HP offers its HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Photo Printer in White for $59.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Features
- holds 10 HP Zink sticky-back photo paper sheets
- 5-megapixel resolution
- microSD card slot (up to 256GB)
- Model: 2FB96A#742
HP · 2 days ago
HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Camera/Printer
$60 $160
free shipping
HP offers its HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Camera/Printer in White for $59.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $100 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Best Buy has it for the same with free shipping.
Features
- Bluetooth
- Zink technology
- 512MB of memory
- Compatible with Android and iOS
HP · 2 days ago
HP 15t Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Touch Laptop
$550
free shipping
HP offers its HP 15t Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Touch Laptop in several colors (Mineral Silver pictured) for $549.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $470 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 touch LCD
- 8GB RAM; 1TB hard drive
- 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Sign In or Register