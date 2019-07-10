New
Walmart · 37 mins ago
$429 $600
free shipping
Walmart offers the 3.8-lb. HP Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in Silver or Gold for $429 with free shipping. That's $18 under last week's mention, $171 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
Related Offers
HP · 6 days ago
HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop
$480 $1,250
free shipping
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Black for $479.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under last month's mention, $770 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 SSD
- 802.11 ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- HDMI & 3 USB Ports
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 5 days ago
HP 17z AMD A9 3.1GHz Dual 17" Laptop
$330 $540
free shipping
HP offers its 5.6-lb HP 17z AMD A9 3.1GHz 17.3" Laptop in Natural Silver for $339.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $200 off list, and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less in our mention from two weeks ago. (For further comparison, it's also tied with our Black Friday mention.)
Update: The price has dropped to $329.99. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz dual-core processor
- 17.3" 1600x900 WLED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3QB09AV_1
HP · 5 days ago
HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Laptop
$420 $720
free shipping
HP offers the 3.84-lb HP Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop in Gold or Silver for $419.99 with free shipping. That's $27 under our mention from a week ago and the best we could find by $27 today. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 WLED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
HP · 6 days ago
HP Kaby Lake R 16" Touch Laptop w/ 8GB RAM
$520 $1,240
free shipping
HP offers its 4.6-lb. HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core 2.7GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in several colors (Red pictured) for $519.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our September mention, $720 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM with 16GB Intel Optane memory
- 1TB hard drive
- 3-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
eBay · 1 mo ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Newegg · 14 hrs ago
Acer Swift 3 Kaby Lake i7 Quad 16" 1080p Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$500 $770
free shipping
Newegg offers the Acer Swift 3 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz Quad 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Gold for $529.99. Coupon code "EMCTCTE37" cuts it to $499.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $83. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- 4-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart · 4 days ago
Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 Quad 16" Laptop
$299 $499
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Home · 16 hrs ago
Dell Inspiron AMD A6 Dual 12" Laptop
$130 $230
free shipping
Dell Home offers its 2.5-lb. Dell Inspiron 11 3000 Series 3180 AMD A6 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop for $129.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from four days ago and the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A6-9220e 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LED LCD
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Walmart · 4 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 12 hrs ago
Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels
$40 $117
free shipping
Walmart offers the Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels for $39.93 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Features
- 80W motor
- speeds up to 10 mph
- 50mm urethane wheels with sealed bearings
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mainstays Crowley Park 3-Piece Outdoor Bar Set w/ Fold-Down Table
$78 $124
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Crowley Park 3-Piece Outdoor Bar Set with Fold-Down Table for $78.49 with free shipping. That is $45 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- rust-resistant powder-coated steel frame
- two-tone black and tan mesh seats woven in all-weather polypropylene-covered polyester
- folding bar table has a durable tempered glass top
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
HP · 2 wks ago
HP 17t Kaby Lake Core i7 Dual 17" Laptop
$510 $860
free shipping
HP offers its HP 17t Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.7GHz 17.3" Laptop for $509.99 with free shipping. That's $350 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 17.3" 1600x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 1 wk ago
HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Camera/Printer
$60 $160
free shipping
HP offers its HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Camera/Printer in White for $59.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $100 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Best Buy has it for the same with free shipping.
Features
- Bluetooth
- Zink technology
- 512MB of memory
- Compatible with Android and iOS
HP · 1 wk ago
HP 15t Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Touch Laptop
$550
free shipping
HP offers its HP 15t Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Touch Laptop in several colors (Mineral Silver pictured) for $549.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $470 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 touch LCD
- 8GB RAM; 1TB hard drive
- 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 23 hrs ago
HP Envy Whiskey Lake i7 Quad 16" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop w/ HP Pen
$700 $1,030
free shipping
HP offers its 4.7-lb. HP Envy x360 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop bundled with the HP Pen, both in Natural Silver, for $699.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago and $282 under the lowest price we could find for these items purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- fingerprint reader
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5HK14AV_1
