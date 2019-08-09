- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the HP Intel Core i3 16" Laptop with 128GB SSD in Gold or Silver for $329 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $69 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Jet Black for $519.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" drops that to $493.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $806 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its HP 17t Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.7GHz 17.3" Laptop for $509.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts that to $484.49. With free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week, $376 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Black for $479.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" drops it to $455.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $794 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the HP 14 Slim 14-dk0024wm AMD Ryzen 3 2.6GHz 14" Laptop in Pale Gold for $269 with free shipping. That's $111 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers the Lenovo Flex 14" Intel Pentium Whiskey Lake 2.3GHz Touchscreen Laptop for $449.99. Coupon code "BTSOFFER3" cuts that to $349.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the 4.1-lb Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Series 7580 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $849.99. Coupon code "DBLTINS15" cuts that to $499.99. With free shipping, that's $50 under last month's mention, $350 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $249 with free shipping. That's $10 under last week's mention and tied as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $121.)
Update: The price has increased to $259. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $15 today. Buy Now
HP offers its 4.3-lb. HP Pavilion 15z AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $509.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts that to $484.49. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $816 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its HP Omen X P1000-025se Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $1,199.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK10" cuts that to $1,079.99. With free shipping, that's $1,120 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its HP Envy 34-b135se Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.4GHz 34" Curved All-in-One Desktop PC for $1,699.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK10" drops that to $1,529.99. With free shipping, that's $170 under our mention from two weeks ago, $650 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
HP offers its 4.6-lb HP 15z AMD A9 3.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Jet Black for $299.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" drops that to $284.99. With free shipping. That's $9 under our mention from last week, $235 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
