HP offers its 4.3-lb. HP Pavilion 15z AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $519.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts it to $473.99. With free shipping, that's $11 under our mention from two days ago, $826 off list, and the lowest price we could find.



Update: It's now $493.99 after coupon. Buy Now