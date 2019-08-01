- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the HP Intel Core i3 16" Laptop with 128GB SSD in Gold or Silver for $329 with free shipping. That's $69 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its 4.3-lb. HP Pavilion 15z AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $509.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts it to $484.49. With free shipping, that's $816 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its HP 17t Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.7GHz 17.3" Laptop for $519.99 with free shipping. That's $340 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less last month.
Update: The price has dropped to $509.99. Buy Now
HP offers its HP 17t Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.7GHz 17.3" Laptop for $509.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts that to $484.49. With free shipping. That's $26 under our mention from last month, $376 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
HP offers its 4.5-lb. HP 15 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.4GHz 15.6" Laptop in Natural Silver for $249 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $40.
Update: The price has increased to $259. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $789. Coupon code "BIZLT469" cuts it to $469. With free shipping, that's $658 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Specs corrected. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop bundled with a $100 Visa Gift Card for $303.79 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $39 under last week's mention, a savings of $186, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 laptops, with prices starting from $199. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue or Onyx Black for $279 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $100 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $299. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels for $20. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago and at least $10 less than what you'd pay elsewhere with third-party sellers (and poor stock). Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
HP offers its HP Omen X P1000-025se Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $1,199.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK10" cuts that to $1,079.99. With free shipping, that's $1,120 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its 4.3-lb. HP Pavilion 15z AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $519.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts it to $473.99. With free shipping, that's $11 under our mention from two days ago, $826 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $493.99 after coupon. Buy Now
HP offers its HP 17z AMD A9 3.1GHz 17.3" Laptop for $329.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts it to $313.49. With free shipping, that's $10 under out mention from two weeks ago, $227 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
HP offers its HP Omen 17t Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.2GHz 17.3" 1080p Gaming Laptop bundled with the HP Omen Mindframe Headset for $1,249.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK10" drops it to $1,104.99. That's $245 under our June mention (which didn't include the headset), a savings of $568, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $1,199.99 before coupon, $1,079.99 after. Buy Now
Sign In or Register