Costco · 58 mins ago
HP Gemini Lake Celeron 14" Chromebook Bundle
$250 $300
$10 shipping

Features
  • Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 4GB RAM and 64GB HDD
  • Chrome OS
  • includes sleeve and mouse
  • microSD card reader
  • Expires 10/18/2020
    Published 58 min ago
