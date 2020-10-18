It's a savings of $50 off the list price. Buy Now at Costco
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 4GB RAM and 64GB HDD
- Chrome OS
- includes sleeve and mouse
- microSD card reader
That's $240 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $586.95.
- functions as a tablet or a laptop
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution touch display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8WL75AV_1
That's a savings of $259 on the monitor alone. Prices are also slashed up to 36% on Elitebooks.
That's a savings of $240 off list and the best price we could find.
- Click on "Customize & Buy"; then select "256GB Intel SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory" under Storage customization to get this price.
- Available at this price in Natural Silver. (Other colors are also available for an additional $10 fee.)
- 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 1GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 12GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 7DF84AV_1
It's $70 less than Walmart charges.
- Sold by antonline via eBay.
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (768p) native resolution LCD
- Native resolution LCD
- 4GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- 1-year Microsoft 365 Personal
- Model: 15-dy1039nr
Save on 40 items, with prices starting from $100.
- While the banner says up to 30% off, we saw higher discounts within the sale.
Save on over 4,000 items, including drones, DSLR cameras, laptops, lenses, and more.
That's a third off its list price.
- My Best Buy members get a price guarantee: if it drops in price before Black Friday, you'll be refunded the difference. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- 10th-gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S Mode
- Model: 81WE011UUS
It's $110 under list price for this hard to find model.
- Best Buy members get a price guarantee. If it drops in price before Black Friday, you'll be refunded the difference. Sign up is free.
- Available in Platinum Gray.
- AMD A6-9220e 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC flash memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81VS009GUS
That's the best price we could find by $2.
- Available in Black/Grey.
That's the best price we could find for this quantity by $55.
- Non-members pay a $5 surcharge.
- wireless connection to a Z-wave hub
- electrochemical carbon monoxide and photoelectric smoke sensors
It's the lowest price we could find by $147.
- 120Hz refresh rate
- a7 Gen 3 Intelligent processor
- magic remote
- Model: 75UN8570AUD.AUS
That's $28 less than what most stores charge.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Works with Alexa & the Google Assistant
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- 120 Hz refresh rate / X-motion clarity
- 2 USB ports
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: XBR65X90CH
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, monitors, and accessories with prices from $30.
It's $209 under list price and a great low for a desktop like this model.
- Sold by refurbio via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it.
- AMD Ryzen A10-8700B 1.8 GHz processor
- 8GB RAM
- 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro
- comes with a WiFi dongle
It's a buck under our August mention and the lowest price we could find by $4. If for some reason you need a pair, you can get 2 for $38.83. (Applies in cart; drops the price to $19.42 each.)
- classic-style 2.4GHz keyboard
- mouse has five multimedia controls
- Model: p-lv290aa-aba--1
After the price drops in-cart, that's $324 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay, who provide a 90-day warranty.
- AMD Ryzen 5 2400G 3.6GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2HL04AA
