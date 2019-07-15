New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$480 $700
free shipping
Adorama via eBay offers the 4.8-lb. HP Envy x360 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop in Silver for an in-cart price of $479.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $210 Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day HP warranty applies.
Features
- Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3VU72UAR#ABA
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/15/2019
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
HP · 1 wk ago
HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 2.7GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop
$530 $1,240
free shipping
HP offers its 4.6-lb. HP 15t Intel i7 Kaby Lake R Core 2.7GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in Jet Black for $529.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from last September, $710 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit touchscreen
- 8GB RAM with 16GB Intel Optane memory and 1TB hard drive
- 3-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 5 days ago
HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop
$480 $1,250
free shipping
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Black for $479.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under last month's mention, $770 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 SSD
- 802.11 ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- HDMI & 3 USB Ports
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 4 days ago
HP 17z AMD A9 3.1GHz Dual 17" Laptop
$330 $540
free shipping
HP offers its 5.6-lb HP 17z AMD A9 3.1GHz 17.3" Laptop in Natural Silver for $339.99 with free shipping. That's a savings of $200 off list, and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less in our mention from two weeks ago. (For further comparison, it's also tied with our Black Friday mention.)
Update: The price has dropped to $329.99. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz dual-core processor
- 17.3" 1600x900 WLED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3QB09AV_1
HP · 4 days ago
HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" Laptop
$420 $720
free shipping
HP offers the 3.84-lb HP Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop in Gold or Silver for $419.99 with free shipping. That's $27 under our mention from a week ago and the best we could find by $27 today. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 WLED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
eBay · 1 mo ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Walmart · 3 days ago
Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 Quad 16" Laptop
$299 $499
free shipping
Walmart continues to offer the Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz Quad 15.6" Laptop for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now
Features
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Micro Center · 1 mo ago
Asus VivoBook Flip i3 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop
$300 $400
pickup at Micro Center
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the Asus VivoBook Flip Intel i3 2.2GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $299.99. That's $95 under our December mention and the best price we could find by $172. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business · 4 days ago
Dell Vostro 14 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop
$549 $999
free shipping
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 14 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $549 with free shipping. That's a savings of $450 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit IPS display
- 4GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
New
eBay · 2 hrs ago
Refurb Motorola Moto G6 Play 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone
$71
free shipping
VIP Outlet via eBay offers the refurbished Motorola Moto G6 Play 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone in Deep Indigo for $89. Add to cart to cut the price to $71.20. With free shipping, that is $28 under last week's mention for a new model and is the lowest price we've seen for it in any condition. (That is the best we could find by $99 for new model.) Buy Now
Tips
- A 90-day VIP warranty applies
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 1.4GHz 4-core processor
- 5.7" 1440x720 touchscreen LCD
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 13MP and 5MP dual rear cameras & 8MP front camera with LED flash
- Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
eBay · 5 hrs ago
Open-Box Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet
$193 $329
free shipping
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box 6th-generation Apple iPad 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $240.99. In-cart that drops to $192.79. With free shipping, that's $48 under our mention from a six days ago and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Features
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
HP · 5 days ago
HP Kaby Lake R 16" Touch Laptop w/ 8GB RAM
$520 $1,240
free shipping
HP offers its 4.6-lb. HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core 2.7GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in several colors (Red pictured) for $519.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under our September mention, $720 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM with 16GB Intel Optane memory
- 1TB hard drive
- 3-cell battery
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 1 wk ago
HP 17t Kaby Lake Core i7 Dual 17" Laptop
$510 $860
free shipping
HP offers its HP 17t Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.7GHz 17.3" Laptop for $509.99 with free shipping. That's $350 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 17.3" 1600x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 1 wk ago
HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Camera/Printer
$60 $160
free shipping
HP offers its HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Camera/Printer in White for $59.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $100 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Best Buy has it for the same with free shipping.
Features
- Bluetooth
- Zink technology
- 512MB of memory
- Compatible with Android and iOS
HP · 6 days ago
HP 15t Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Touch Laptop
$550
free shipping
HP offers its HP 15t Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Touch Laptop in several colors (Mineral Silver pictured) for $549.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $470 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 touch LCD
- 8GB RAM; 1TB hard drive
- 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
