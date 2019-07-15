New
HP Envy x360 Kaby Lake R i5 Quad 16" 1080p 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$480 $700
free shipping
Adorama via eBay offers the 4.8-lb. HP Envy x360 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop in Silver for an in-cart price of $479.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $210 Buy Now
  • A 90-day HP warranty applies.
  • Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD touchscreen
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 3VU72UAR#ABA
