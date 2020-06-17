New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
HP Envy x360 AMD Ryzen 5 15.6" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$550 $780
free shipping

That's $80 under last week's mention of a similar laptop with a less powerful CPU. It's also $230 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz six-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
  • functions as a laptop or tablet
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
