That's $80 under last week's mention of a similar laptop with a less powerful CPU. It's also $230 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 2.3GHz six-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- 8GB RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-Bit
Published 1 hr ago
It's $378 under list price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a $44.90 surcharge, so you may want to consider buying a 1-year membership for $45.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 15-dw2656cl
Save $448 off list price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a $59.90 surcharge, so it's best to purchase a 1-year membership for $45.
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 15-dy1971cl
It's $40 under our mention from a week ago, $270 off, and the best price we've seen since laptop prices began to rise. Buy Now at HP
- Available at this price in Natural Silver.
- 16GB Optane memory can be added for free via customization.
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 12GB RAM & 256GB SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 7DF84AV_1
That's a savings of $200 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Intel Comet Lake i7-10510U 1.8GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 7FQ32AV_1
This is a great opportunity to upgrade your home office with an open-box unit from top brands like Apple, Dell, Microsoft, and more. These units are basically brand new, just without the original retail packaging, so why pay more for a shiny box? Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Save on Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and more. Prices start at $839. Shop Now at Target
Stock up on anything you may need for your home work space- from laptops to keyboards, printers, monitors, routers, desks, office chairs, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
TVs start at $120, laptops start at $500, and headphones at $120. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on speakers, headphones, toys, phone accessories, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Orders over $35 bag free shipping or opt for curbside pickup (where available) to avoid shipping charges.
Save on a variety of audio equipment, appliances, computer accessories, toys, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for curbside pickup to dodge shipping fees or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some items under $35 get free shipping.
You can save on a comprehensive range of appliances small and large here including food processors, air purifiers, microwaves, and washers, from many big brands. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping adds $5.49, or get free shipping with $35 (curbside pickup may also be available).
- It's unclear what the warranty situation here is and it may very from item to item.
That's the best shipped price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- can hold approximately 5,632 songs, 5,413 20MP photos, or 417 mins of HD video
- Model: P-FD64GHP900-GE
That's $215 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Free shipping is now included. Buy Now at Rakuten
- Sold by Blair Technology via Rakuten.
- No information is provided about the specs of the included 22" monitor.
- No warranty information is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3470 Ivy Bridge 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 500GB hard drive
- Windows 10 Professional 64-bit
- Model: BTG-00024988
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Checkout via Subscribe & Save to get this discount.
- 500 20-lb. sheets
- 92-bright
- acid-free
Save $400 off list price. Buy Now at Abt
- AMD Ryzen 5-1400 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB 7200RPM HDD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: Z5M87AA#ABA
