eBay · 1 hr ago
HP Envy Whiskey Lake i5 Quad 13.3" Touchscreen Laptop
$499 $899
free shipping

That's $400 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's offered by Microsoft via eBay.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) WLED-backlit IPS multi-touch display
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • fingerprint reader
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: 13-aq0011ms
