New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
HP Envy Ice Lake i7 13.3" 4K Laptop w/ 512GB SSD
$700 $1,000
free shipping

That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
  • 13.3" 3840x2160 4K (2160p) native resolution touch display
  • 8GB RAM; 512GB PCIe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptops Best Buy HP
Core i7 13.3 inch Touchscreen SSD Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register