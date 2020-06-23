That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 3840x2160 4K (2160p) native resolution touch display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
That's the lowest price we could find by $85. Buy Now at Google Shopping
- It's sold by Best Buy via Google Shopping.
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050U 2.3GHz Dual-Core CPU
- 14" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
- 4GB RAM &128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 14-DK1003DX
That's a $10 drop from our May 5 mention, $110 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED touchscreen
- 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64
- Model: 5MU54AV_1
That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- A redemption code for the game will be emailed within 30 days of purchase.
- 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 8GB RAM; 512GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 8VD75AV_1
That's the best price we could find by $99. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a $49.98 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.
- 7th gen Intel Core i3-7100U Kaby Lake 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS WLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM + 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- includes 2-year warranty care pack
- Model: 14-ba051cl
Save on over 70 selections from brands including Apple, Asus, HP, Dell, and Lenovo.
Update: Starting prices have dropped to $150.99. Shop Now at Best Buy
- While essentially new, these laptops may not ship in their original packaging.
Save on small accessories from $3, PC games from $13, iPad cases from $26, laptops from $109, and tablets from $143. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more. (It starts at $3.99 below that, although curbside pickup may also be available.)
Save on Dell, HP, Lenovo, MSI, and more. Prices start at $839. Shop Now at Target
That's $360 off and easily the best price we've seen; we listed it a month ago for $100 more. Buy Now at Best Buy
- converts from a tablet to laptop with the removable type cover
- 10th-Gen i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core processor
- 12.3" 2736x1824 touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: QWT-00001
Save on iPads, iPhones, MacBooks, laptops, video games, TVs, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, Macbooks and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
You can save on a comprehensive range of appliances small and large here including food processors, air purifiers, microwaves, and washers, from many big brands. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping adds $5.49, or get free shipping with $35 (curbside pickup may also be available).
- It's unclear what the warranty situation here is and it may very from item to item.
Shop speakers, headphones, subwoofers, adapters, and more from brands like Bose, Beats, and Sony. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Orders over $35 bag free shipping or opt for curbside pickup (where available) to avoid shipping charges.
That's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 5ms response time
- 75Hz refresh rate
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 VGA input
- Model: 2XN62AA#ABA
That's the best shipped price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- can hold approximately 5,632 songs, 5,413 20MP photos, or 417 mins of HD video
- Model: P-FD64GHP900-GE
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Checkout via Subscribe & Save to get this discount.
- 500 20-lb. sheets
- 92-bright
- acid-free
Use code "JUMPACCY10" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $12 on this curated bundle that works together to increase precision and speed in gaming.
Update: The price has increased to $44.99. Buy Now at HP
- HP Omen Mouse 400
- HP Gaming Keyboard 500
- HP Gaming Headset 400
- HP Gaming Mousepad 300
