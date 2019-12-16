Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 29 mins ago
HP EliteDesk 705 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 Pro Mini Desktop PC
$400
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $70, although most retailers charge at least $500. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 2400GE 3.2GHz Quad-Core processor
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB M.2 PCIe
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • Model: 4HX42UT#ABA
