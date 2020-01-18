Open Offer in New Tab
RefurBees · 1 hr ago
HP EliteBook 840 G3 Intel Core i7 Dual 14" Laptop
$318 $339
free shipping

RefurBees offers the refurbished HP EliteBook 840 G3 Intel Core i7 Dual 14" Laptop for $318 via code "G318". Plus, free shipping applies.

Tips
  • To get this deal, use code "G318".
  • A 90-day RefurBees warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i7-6600U 2.6GHz Skylake dual-core processor
  • 14" 2560x1440 LCD
  • 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Details
Comments
  • Code "G318"
  • Expires 1/18/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
