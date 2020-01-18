Personalize your DealNews Experience
RefurBees offers the refurbished HP EliteBook 840 G3 Intel Core i7 Dual 14" Laptop for $318 via code "G318". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees
That's $220 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $820 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
That's tied with our 2018 Black Friday mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $91.) Buy Now at HP
That's $56 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $585 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Dell Home
Save on a wide range of builds. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's the lowest price we could find by $162. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That's $16 less than the next best price. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. (Plus, that's not including the $10 Instant Ink credit). Buy Now at Walmart
That's $350 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
