It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
RefurBees offers the refurbished HP EliteBook 840 G3 Intel Core i7 Dual 14" Laptop for $318 via code "G318". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at RefurBees
That's $820 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
That's tied with our 2018 Black Friday mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $91.) Buy Now at HP
That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That's the lowest price we could find by $70, although most retailers charge at least $500.
Note: This item is temporarily out of stock, but can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on a selection of HP laptops, desktops, printers, and more. Shop Now at HP
Take 45% off any refurb Dell laptop priced $299 and up, or 40% off any refurb Dell desktop priced $199 and up. Some exclusions apply, including clearance items Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's the lowest price we could find by $162. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
Save on a range of refurbished 14" laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find. (Plus, that's not including the $10 Instant Ink credit). Buy Now at Walmart
That's $350 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
That's $110 under our September mention, $560 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
That's $310 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
