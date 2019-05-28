Ending today, AntOnline via Rakuten offers the 4.4-lb. HP EliteBook 820 G3 Intel Skylake Core i7 2.6GHz 12.5" Laptop with 256GB SSD for $641.58. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $581.58. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $47. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-6600U 2.6GHz Skylake dual-core processor
  • 12.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB hard drive
  • 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • USB 3.1, USB-C, & DisplayPort
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit