eBay · 33 mins ago
HP EliteBook 735 G5 AMD Ryzen 7 Quad 13" Laptop
$570 $1,430
free shipping

That's a low by at least $499. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by Newegg via eBay
Features
  • AMD Ryzen 7 2700U 2.2GHz quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 resolution FHD display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • 802.11ac Wireless LAN
  • 2 USB, HDMI
  • model: 4HZ62UT#ABA
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
