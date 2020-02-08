Open Offer in New Tab
RefurBees · 57 mins ago
HP Elite 8300 Core i5 3.2GHz Tower Desktop
$169
free shipping

Refurbees offers the refurbished HP Elite 8300 Core i5 3.2GHz Tower Desktop for $169 with free shipping. Buy Now at RefurBees

Tips
  • 90-day Refurbees warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-3470 3.2GHz quad-core processor
  • 8GB RAM 240GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Professional 64 Bit
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/8/2020
    Published 57 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
