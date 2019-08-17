- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Refurbees offers the refurbished HP Elite 8300 Core i5 3.2GHz SFF Desktop for $249.90 via code "JX83". Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
HP offers its HP Omen X P1000-025se Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $1,199.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK10" cuts that to $1,079.99. With free shipping, that's $1,120 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its HP Envy 34-b135se Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.4GHz 34" Curved All-in-One Desktop PC for $1,699.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK10" drops that to $1,529.99. With free shipping, that's $170 under our mention from two weeks ago, $650 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the HP Pavilion AMD Ryzen 7 3.2GHz Desktop Gaming PC for $699.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $125 today. Buy Now
HP offers its HP Pavilion 590-p0045t Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC in Natural Silver for $549.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5 " cuts that to $522.49. With free shipping, that's $178 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop PC for $636.99. Coupon code "AFF200GMT" cuts it to $440.99. With free shipping, that's $9 under our expired mention from two days ago, $209 off, and tied with the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Alienware Aurora Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.7GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $1,616.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts it to $1,567.99. With free shipping, that's $147 under our mention from two days ago, $902 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 5000 Series 5675 AMD Ryzen 7 3.4GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $719 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $231. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 3470 Intel Pentium Gold Coffee Lake 3.8GHz Desktop PC for $323.39 with free shipping. That's $77 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Jet Black for $519.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" drops that to $493.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $806 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its HP 17t Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.7GHz 17.3" Laptop for $509.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts that to $484.49. With free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week, $376 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Black for $479.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" drops it to $455.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $794 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the HP 14 Slim 14-dk0024wm AMD Ryzen 3 2.6GHz 14" Laptop in Pale Gold for $269 with free shipping. That's $111 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register