P.C. Richard and Son · 1 hr ago
HP Deskjet 3639 Multifunction Color Printer
$30 $80
$5 shipping

That's $20 less than what Walmart and most other stores charge. Buy Now at P.C. Richard and Son

Features
  • 4,800 X 1,200 DPI print resolution
  • 60 Sheet Capacity
  • USB Port
  • Dual Cartridges
  • 802.11n Wireless
  • Model: DJ3639
Details
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
