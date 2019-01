print speeds of up to 8.5ppm (black) and 6ppm (color)

1200x1200 dpi scan resolution

600x300 dpi (black and color) copy resolution

60-sheet input and 25-page output trays

Walmart offers the HP DeskJet Wireless Multifunction Color Printer , which also scans and copies, for. Pad your orderto bag free shipping. Excluding padding, that's $25 off and the best price we could find. Features include: