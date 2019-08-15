New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
HP DeskJet 2636 Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer
$39 $59
free shipping

Walmart offers the HP DeskJet 2636 Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer, which also copies and scans, for $39 with free shipping. That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • up to 4800x1200 print resolution
  • up to 20 ppm (black) and 16 ppm (color)
  • 60-sheet input tray
  • 1 USB 2.0 port
  • app control
  • Model: 2636
