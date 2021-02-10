Use coupon code "DBDTPR499" to get this price. That's $500 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It's $100 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 5 4600G 3.70GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- AMD Radeon RX 5500 4GB graphics
- Model: 3G825AV_1
That's $150 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- DVD drive
- Windows 10 Home
- Includes mouse and keyboard
- Model: 9EE17AA#ABA
It's $90 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-Gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 8GB RAM, 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, & 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- DVD/RW drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 3UR13AA#ABA
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- Get an extra 5% off accessories or 10% off monitors when you buy this PC.
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 3 3200G 3.6GHz quad-core processor
- 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, and 128GB M.2 SSD
- AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: tp01-0145m
You'd pay over $107 more for a variation of this combo elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay.
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty.
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
Celebrate with a range of deals on laptops, desktops, all-in-ones, monitors, and accessories. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP ENVY x360 10th Gen i7 15.6" 2-in-1 4K Laptop for $1,249.99. ($250 off)
Apply coupon code "PREZDAY20" to get this deal. It's $64 under our September mention of a new one and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's also $98 less than you'd pay for a new unit today.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Acer via eBay.
- Intel Celeron 3867U 1.80 GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 32GB SSD
- Google Chrome OS
- Model: CXI3-4GKM4
Coupon code "2021FEBDEAL3" cuts an extra $200 off several Dell-warrantied builds. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- All Dell refurb items carry a 100-day Dell warranty.
It's a savings of $71 off the list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Celeron N4020 1.1GHz Gemini Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 anti-glare display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smi153w10p1c4103
Apply coupon code "prezdaylt499" to drop it to $161 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 4.2GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smi153w10p1c5122
It's $742 under the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 16GB RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv155w10p2c2001tp
That's a savings of $51 on this new release model. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Gemini Lake 1.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 128GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD
- 15.6 1366 x 768 anti-glare display
- Windows 10 Home S
That's $150 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 9YF35AV_1
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships in 8 days.
- acid-free
- 20-lb. thickness
- made in the USA
- measures 8.5" x 11"
- ColorLok technology
- 92 brightness, 155 whiteness
- Model: 172160R
It's $17 under our mention from three days ago, $160 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
- AMD Athlon Gold 3150U 2.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 WLED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 2TB hard drive
- AMD Radeon Graphics
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8YK85AV_1
Apply coupon code "84763" to get the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- HDMI input
- Model: 9TT20A6#ABA
