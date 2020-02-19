Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video
HP 250 G7 Series i5 15.6" Laptop
$329 $549
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $106. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" HD 1366 x 768 Matte Display
  • 4GB RAM & 500GB 2.5" SATA (7200 rpm)
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 5YN16UT#ABA
  • Expires in 18 hr
    Published 44 min ago
