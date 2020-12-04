New
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 25 mins ago
HP 24" 1080p P24h G4 Monitor
$80 $144
free shipping

That's $25 under our June mention, a current low by $49, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
  • DisplayPort, HDMI, VGA
  • two 2-watt speakers
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Monitors Office Depot and OfficeMax HP
24" Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register