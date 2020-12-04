That's $25 under our June mention, a current low by $49, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- DisplayPort, HDMI, VGA
- two 2-watt speakers
Apply coupon code "BFCMDA5" to save. That's $157 off and the best price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $146.99 Buy Now at HP
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync
- 1000:1 static contrast ratio
- Model: 4HZ38AA#ABA
That's a low by $45 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- Get this price via coupon code "BFCMDA10".
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- VGA & 2 HDMI ports
- Model: T3M88AA#ABA
That's $50 off and a strong price for a 24" 1080 display. Buy Now at Staples
- 1920x1080 native resolution
- VGA and HDMI input
- Model: 9RV15AA#ABA
That's a low by $10, although most sellers charge $230 or more. Buy Now at HP
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI input
- Model: 2UD96AA#ABA
- UPC: 192018028203
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- 4ms response time
- HDMI
- Model: UJ590
Save on a selection of Samsung monitors with prices starting at $149.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung 27" 1080p Curved LED Gaming Monitor for $149.99 (low by $27).
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
That's $60 less than buying it from Samsung directly. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI
- Model: LF24T350FHNXZA
Save on over 2,200 items including desks, chairs, rugs, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Magellan L-Shaped Desk for $229.99 (a low by $40).
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Save 26% off the list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F512JA-OH71
Save sitewide on PCs, furniture, office supplies, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Coupon code "69154976" takes an extra 20% off the highest regularly-priced item. Exclusions apply.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $60.
Give the office (or home office!) an upgrade when you shop and save on desks, filing cabinets, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Pictured is the Realspace Vista 48" Glass Computer Desk
That's $140 under our May mention, $220 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- 2nd-gen. AMD Ryzen 5 3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 17.3" 1600x900 LCD display
- 12GB RAM and 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5NV50AV_1
That's $120 under our July mention, $250 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i5-10400 2.9GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- DVD drive
- Windows 10 Home
- Includes mouse and keyboard
- Model: 9EE17AA#ABA
Save up to 65% on a selection of laptops, desktops, and accessories. Plus, use the codes below to get additional savings on select items. Shop Now at HP
- 5% off select PCs priced $599+ with code "5STACKBFCM21".
- 10% off select PCs priced $999+ with code "10STACKBFCM21".
- Get special pricing all week with daily doorbuster deals.
- Pictured is the HP Pavilion X360 14T 10th Gen i3 14" Laptop w/ 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD for $399.99 ($180 off).
It's $20 under our mention from yesterday, $140 off list, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at HP
- 3rd-gen AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 2.6GHz dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8ZE47AV_1
