HP via Google Express offers the HP 23er 23" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitor for $139.99. Coupon code "2019SUMMER10" cuts it to $125.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $7, although most charge about $140 or more. (For further comparison, we saw two of these monitors for $240 last month.) Buy Now
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- VGA and HDMI inputs
- tilt-adjustable stand
HP offers two HP 23er 23" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitors for $239.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $40. Buy Now
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- VGA and HDMI inputs
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: T3M76AA#ABA
HP offer its HP 24yh 23.8" 1080p IPS LED LCD Monitor for $109.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
- Office Depot and OfficeMax match this price.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 178° viewing angle
- Model: 3UA73AA#ABA
HP offers its HP Pavilion 27 Quantum Dot 27" Monitor for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- 2560x1440 native resolution
- DisplayPort & HDMI
- USB-C & 2 USB 3.0 ports
- tilt/swivel stand
- Model: 5DQ99AA#ABA
VIPOutlet via eBay offers the ThinkVision P24q 23.8" 1440p Monitor for $122.56. In-cart, it drops to $98.05. With free shipping, that's $117 under buying a new one from Lenovo directly.
Update: The price has increased to $126.41 before discount, $101.13 after. Buy Now
- 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution
- over 99% sRGB color gamut
- HDMI & DisplayPort
- 4ms refresh time
- Model: 61A5GAR3US
Walmart offers the Sceptre 24" 1080p LED LCD Monitor for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- 1920x1080 full HD resolution
- 5ms response time
Today only, Monoprice via Rakuten offers its Monoprice Zero-G 27" 1440p HDR LED QHD AMD Freesync Gaming Monitor for $254.99. Coupon code "MN10" cuts that to $229.49. Plus, you'll get $45.80 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $122. (We saw it for $12 less in our mention from two weeks ago without the points.) Buy Now
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 4ms response time, 1ms when overdriven
- 2560x1440 resolution
- supports Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP) display modes
- DisplayPort and HDMI inputs
- Model: 138576
Dell Home offers the Dell 24" G-Sync LED 1080p Monitor for $179.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- 1ms response time
- NVIDIA G-Sync support
- HDMI and DisplayPort 1.2
- Model: S2419HGF
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Lenovo 130 AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz Dual-Core 15.6" Laptop for $219.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
- First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JULY20SAVE". (A $20 maximum discount applies.)
- AMD A9-9425 3.1GHz dual-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Insignia 4.3-Cubic Foot Top-Freezer Refrigerator for an in-cart price of $169.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $80 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JULY20SAVE". (A $20 maximum discount applies.)
- Reversible doors
- 2 tempered glass shelves, can rack, and crisper drawer in refrigerator
- Wire shelf and full-width door bin in freezer
AlphabetDeal via Google Express offers the Sleep Easy Sound Conditioner for $16.99 plus $2 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. (For further comparison, we saw a 2-pack for $31 in November.) This white noise machine features fully adjustable tone and volume, a nonslip base, and on/off switch.
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Acer 15 Intel Celeron Braswell 1.6GHz Dual-Core 15.6" Chromebook in Granite Gray for $159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now
- First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JULY20SAVE". (A $20 maximum discount applies.)
- Intel Celeron N3060 Braswell 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit display
- 4GB RAM & 16GB SSD
- 3-cell battery
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB3-532-C8DF
HP offers its HP 17t Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.7GHz 17.3" Laptop for $509.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $350 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 17.3" 1600x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP offers its HP 17t Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.7GHz 17.3" Laptop for $509.99 with free shipping. That's $350 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 17.3" 1600x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM
- 1TB hard drive
- DVD burner
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP offers its 4.3-lb. HP Pavilion 15z AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in Mineral Silver for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under last week's mention, $800 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- AMD Ryzen 5 2500U 2GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit touchscreen LCD
- 16GB RAM & 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 5GR40AV_1
HP offers its HP 15t Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Touch Laptop in several colors (Mineral Silver pictured) for $549.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $470 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 touch LCD
- 8GB RAM; 1TB hard drive
- 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
