B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
HP 22" 1080p LED Monitor
$90 $110
free shipping

That's $10 under our mention from two weeks and the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
  • DVI & HDMI inputs
  • Model: L3N74AA#ABA
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
