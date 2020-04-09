Open Offer in New Tab
New
Walmart · 20 mins ago
HP 22" 1080p LED Monitor
$100 $150
free shipping

You'd pay $50 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 21.5" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
  • DVI, HDMI, VGA
  • 5ms response time
  • Model: HP L3N74AA#ABA
22"
