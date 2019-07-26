- Create an Account or Login
HP offers its 4.5-lb. HP 15 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.4GHz 15.6" Laptop in Natural Silver for $249 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $40.
Update: The price has increased to $259. Buy Now
HP offers its 4.3-lb. HP Pavilion 15z AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $509.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts it to $484.49. With free shipping, that's $816 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $499.99 before and $473.99 after coupon. Buy Now
HP offers its HP 17t Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.7GHz 17.3" Laptop for $519.99 with free shipping. That's $340 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less last month. Buy Now
HP offers its 4.3-lb. HP Pavilion 15z AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $519.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts it to $473.99. With free shipping, that's $11 under our mention from two days ago, $826 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $493.99 after coupon. Buy Now
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Jet Black for $519.99 with free shipping. That's $780 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $40 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the 6-lb. Acer Nitro 5 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop in Shale Black for $599.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts that to $539.99. With free shipping, that's $117 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price today by $128. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue or Platinum Grey for $279 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago, $100 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 laptops, with prices starting from $199. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
HP offers its 4.6-lb. HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.7GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in Jet Black for $529.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from last September, $710 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
HP offers its 4.6-lb HP 15z AMD A9 3.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Jet Black for
$309.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $210 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its 3.2-lb. HP 14z AMD E2 1.5GHz 14" Laptop in Black for $189.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $71, although we saw it for $20 less on Black Friday.
Update: The price has dropped to $179.99. Buy Now
HP offers its HP Envy Coffee Lake i7 2.4GHz Hexa-Core 34" Curved All-in-One Desktop for $1,879.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
