HP offers its 4.3-lb. HP Pavilion 15z AMD Ryzen 5 2GHz 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $509.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts it to $484.49. With free shipping, that's $816 off list and the lowest price we could find.



Update: The price has dropped to $499.99 before and $473.99 after coupon. Buy Now